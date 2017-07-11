Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s, jury finds

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The entertainer had molested a 16-year-old in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, according to a Los Angeles County jury. The victim, who is now 64, was awarded financial compensation.
US comedian Bill Cosby had molested a 16-year-old in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion in California, a Los Angeles County Jury found Tuesday.
The female victim, who is now 64, was awarded $500,000 (€474,625) in compensation.
More to follow...
sdi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)