 Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s, jury finds

Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s, jury finds

The entertainer had molested a 16-year-old in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion, according to a Los Angeles County jury. The victim, who is now 64, was awarded financial compensation.

US actor Bill Cosby arrives at court in Pennsylvania

Cosby's reputation deteriorated after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault

US comedian Bill Cosby had molested a 16-year-old in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion in California, a Los Angeles County Jury found Tuesday.

The female victim, who is now 64, was awarded $500,000 (€474,625) in compensation.

More to follow...

sdi/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

