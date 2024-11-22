Big Nicotine - Anatomy of an Addiction Industry

Big Nicotine - Anatomy of an Addiction IndustryNovember 22, 2024
The target group: young people.
The World Health Organization says smoking results in the death of eight million people every year. That’s one reason why you’ll now often hear tobacco companies promoting the switch to e-cigarettes, with claims that these are less harmful to our health. It’s first and foremost young people who believe the industry’s promises, thereby taking the first step on the road to addiction.
After all, nicotine is an addictive substance. And although it may taste better than tobacco, puffing on a vape is still going to get you hooked in precisely the same way as smoking a regular cigarette.
The film investigates the cynicism of an industry that not only accepts this, but also deliberately aims for it.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
THU 12.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 12.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 13.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 13.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
FRI 13.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 14.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 15.12.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 16.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5