Big Nicotine - Anatomy of an Addiction Industry

Smoking has an image problem, because everyone knows: it can kill you. That’s why tobacco multinationals are increasingly focused on e-cigarettes, enticing consumers with bright colors and fruity flavors.

The target group: young people.

Image: RTS

The World Health Organization says smoking results in the death of eight million people every year. That’s one reason why you’ll now often hear tobacco companies promoting the switch to e-cigarettes, with claims that these are less harmful to our health. It’s first and foremost young people who believe the industry’s promises, thereby taking the first step on the road to addiction.

Image: RTS

After all, nicotine is an addictive substance. And although it may taste better than tobacco, puffing on a vape is still going to get you hooked in precisely the same way as smoking a regular cigarette.

The film investigates the cynicism of an industry that not only accepts this, but also deliberately aims for it.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 12.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC

THU 12.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 13.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 13.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC

FRI 13.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SAT 14.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 15.12.2024 – 02:15 UTC

MON 16.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5