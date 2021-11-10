Biden, Joe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Joe Biden Jr. took office as the 46th president of the United States in January 2021. He previsously served as vice president under President Barack Obama.
Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the November 2020 presidential elections, defeating former Republican President Donald J. Trump, who was seeking a second term in office. Biden is the oldest person to have been elected as US president. He took office during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Joe Biden.