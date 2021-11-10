Visit the new DW website

Biden, Joe

Joe Biden Jr. took office as the 46th president of the United States in January 2021. He previsously served as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the November 2020 presidential elections, defeating former Republican President Donald J. Trump, who was seeking a second term in office. Biden is the oldest person to have been elected as US president. He took office during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Joe Biden.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

6.9.2021, Deutschland, Specialists on the laybarge Fortuna has welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline at (06.09.21). The pipe number 200,858 was subsequently lowered onto the seabed in German waters. Foto: Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2: US Republicans urge sanctions 09.11.2021

A group of Republicans in the US Senate has criticized the pipeline, calling it a detriment to US allies in Europe. President Joe Biden waived sanctions on the project earlier this year.
Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, gestures as he departs a campaign event where he endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US Capitol riot panel subpoenas 6 Trump allies 09.11.2021

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and five other associates of former President Donald Trump are accused of promoting misinformation surrounding last year's presidential election.
Sandra Lindsay(L), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, on December 14, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York. - The rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in US history. More than 299,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, including over 35,000 residents of New York state. (Photo by Mark Lennihan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARK LENNIHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US court freezes Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for companies 06.11.2021

The federal appeals court said it found "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule requiring employees at big companies to be vaccinated against the coronavirus — or tested regularly.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer D-Md. speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, as the House is considering President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

US Congress passes Biden's sweeping infrastructure bill 06.11.2021

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation about his newly passed infrastructure bill. A majority of lawmakers voted to approve Biden's $1.2 trillion package — setting up the president to sign it into law.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Colin Powell: US leaders honor late secretary of state 06.11.2021

US leaders paid tribute to Colin Powell, the country's first Black secretary of state, at a funeral service in Washington. The 84-year-old died in mid-October from COVID-19 complications.
United Nations, New York, USA, March 27, 2021 - Mayor Bill de Blasio Joins Mr. Mets , Lady Mets and Members of Local DC37 Union to Deliver Remarks During a Tour of Citi Field Vaccination Hub in Queens New York. People Waiting in Line to Receive the Vaccine. Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire PHOTO CREDIT MANDATORY.

US: Biden administration sets January vaccine deadline for big companies 04.11.2021

Tens of millions of working Americans will need to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 by early January under new government rules. Companies that fail to comply could be fined thousands of dollars.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: US gives final vaccine clearance for children 5 to 11 03.11.2021

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the WHO has approved a vaccine made in India for emergency use. DW has the latest.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COP26: Biden accuses China and Russia of failing to lead 02.11.2021

The US president has said China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the COP26 Glasgow climate change summit. He also blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to turn up.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
People wait in line on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom 02.11.2021

Voters in Virginia will elect a new governor in what is seen as a barometer for next year's midterm congressional elections. Gubernatorial elections are also taking place in New Jersey.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 01.11.2021

Climate of Uncertainty - Steely Resolve
From left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai gather for a strategic meeting with European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager during the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) at the Hazelwood Green Mill 19 building, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

EU-US pact to fight global glut of 'dirty steel' 01.11.2021

While US President Biden seems determind to curb imports of "dirty steel" from China to fight a global oversupply crisis, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis sees a new EU-US steel pact with different eyes.

DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 01.11.2021

Climate of Uncertainty - Steely Resolve
A Sudanese anti-coup protester waves the national flag during a gathering in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Sudan: Protests continue as UN confirms PM Hamdok is 'well' 31.10.2021

Anti-coup demonstrators have taken to the streets once more, one day after at least three people died during civil unrest. The United Nations is seeking a way out of the crisis.
FILE - In this file photo taken June 25, 2014, an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. The base is tasked with maintaining 150 of the nuclear-tipped missiles spread out across the North Dakota countryside and keeping them ready to launch at a moment's notice as part of the US's nuclear defense strategy. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, an organization pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs. The award of the US$1.1-million prize The Geneva-based ICAN won the $1.1 million prize comes amid heightened tensions over both North Korea’s aggressive development of nuclear weapons and President Donald Trump’s persistent criticism of the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file) |

US allies concerned about possible 'no first use' change to nuclear policy: report 29.10.2021

US allies hope US President Joe Biden will clarify his views on US nuclear policy at the G20 summit. There is concern the US could adopt a "no first use" policy, eliminating allies' nuclear umbrella.
