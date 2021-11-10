Biden, Joe

Joe Biden Jr. took office as the 46th president of the United States in January 2021. He previsously served as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the November 2020 presidential elections, defeating former Republican President Donald J. Trump, who was seeking a second term in office. Biden is the oldest person to have been elected as US president. He took office during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Joe Biden.