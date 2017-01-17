Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Born in 1922, Betty White is an American actress, writer, comedian, radio host, singer, and television personality. She is also an animal rights activist.
Betty White was a pioneer for women in television and enjoyed one of the longest TV careers of any female entertainer. She was also the first woman to produce a sitcom, which earned her many honorary titles such as the "Mayor of Hollywood" and the "First Lady of Game Shows." Betty White has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995.