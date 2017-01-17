Born in 1922, Betty White is an American actress, writer, comedian, radio host, singer, and television personality. She is also an animal rights activist.

Betty White was a pioneer for women in television and enjoyed one of the longest TV careers of any female entertainer. She was also the first woman to produce a sitcom, which earned her many honorary titles such as the "Mayor of Hollywood" and the "First Lady of Game Shows." Betty White has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995.