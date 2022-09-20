 Bestselling author Stephen King turns 75 | Books | DW | 21.09.2022

Books

Bestselling author Stephen King turns 75

He is known as the grandmaster of horror: Stephen King has been tapping into our fears like no other for more than 40 years. His latest book promises a startling departure.

  • Film still: Sissy Spacek in Carrie, 1976 (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    Carrie (1976)

    Sissy Spacek's performance in "Carrie" is still frightful - even more than 40 years after the movie was first released. Carrie uses her telekinetic powers to get even with her classmates who have been mocking her for years. The image of the blood-drenched high school student has long been a staple of popular culture.

  • Jack Nicholson in The Shining

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    The Shining (1980)

    Jack Nicholson was at his career peak when he took on his role in "The Shining" and delivered an impressive performance. Stephen King, however, later said that he wasn't too impressed with Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of his book. The story deals with a number of personal aspects of King's life, including his problems with alcoholism, which King found the movie didn't address critically.

  • Kathy Bates and James Caan in the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel, Misery (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    Misery (1990)

    Another classic Stephen King adaptation, "Misery" starred Kathy Bates – who won an Academy Award for her outstanding performance – as the obsessed fan of an author (played by James Caan) whom she ends up imprisoning in her house and torturing. The writer's crime was to have killed the protagonist in the latest chapter of his book series. For that, she even breaks his ankles.

  • Film still Stephen King, Pet Sematery

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    Pet Sematary I & II (1989, 1992)

    The two movies deal, unsurprisingly, with a pet cemetery, which turns out to have supernatural powers to raise animals – and people – from the dead. You can imagine where things will go from there. The second movie was particularly popular as it served as a vehicle for Edward Furlong's career, who was then at the height of his popularity following his role in "Terminator 2."

  • Film still: Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption (picture-alliance/dpa/United Archives/Impress)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    The Shawshank Redemption (1995)

    "The Shawshank Redemption" proves that Stephen King isn't only about horror and gore. The movie tells the story of a friendship between a black and a white convict at a US prison, highlighting the rife corruption within the prison system. It is now regarded as one of the greatest films in cinema history.

  • Film still: Thinner (Stephen King) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    Thinner (1996)

    Not all Stephen King adaptations are massive box office successes. "Thinner," for example, attracted bad reviews, even if, in hindsight, it had a rather entertaining premise: Lawyer Billy Halleck fatally runs over an elderly woman with his car and uses his friends in office to walk out of court scot-free. But the victim's vengeful father curses Halleck, causing him to continually lose weight.

  • Stephen King Film still The Green Mile (picture-alliance / Everett Collection)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    The Green Mile (1999)

    The Adaptation of "The Green Mile" in 1999 wowed critics and audiences alike, garnering four Oscar nominations. The movie takes a critical look at the death penalty - in 1930s' Louisiana as a number of prison guards get to know a gifted black inmate on death row and their lives begin to interweave. From the acting to cinematography, many consider "The Green Mile" a work of art.

  • Film still It, Stephen King (Warner Bros.)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    It (2017)

    The success of "It" at box offices around the world proves that King's horror tales are timeless. The film made $370 million (€300 million) in the first two weeks, and is set to become one of the most successful horror flicks of all time. The story's as simple as it is terrifying: a sleepy town is haunted by a frightening clown called Pennywise who knows how to terrify children - and to kill.

  • Stephen King (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Classic Stephen King film adaptations

    The master of horror

    What is Stephen King's secret to success? He says that he reads and writes at least six hours each day. "If you don't have time to read, you don't have the time (or the tools) to write. Simple as that," he once said about his craft. At 70, King continues to produce new works and please fans worldwide. "Books are a uniquely portable magic," is his motto.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


His stories have long permeated popular culture. His name is synonymous with fear. Stephen King is the single most successful writer of horror stories in history, selling more than 400 million books worldwide. The many celebrated film adaptations of his work are also often major box office successes. If gore was a brand, it would be called "Stephen King."

King's modest beginnings, however, are in stark contrast to the success that he's enjoyed over the past four decades.

Childhood nightmares

Born on September 21, 1947, Stephen King came from humble beginnings. Following his parents' divorce, King and his brother David grew up largely in poverty. After being passed between their parents, the two ended up in their mother's care in Maine, New England — where many of King's later books take place. The remote nature of New England and his difficult family situation left a mark on King.  


Picture of an evil looking clown looking up from an underground drain

Stephen King's work is timeless: in 2017, his bestseller 'It' was turned into a movie — for the second time

Despite his tough childhood, King was a good student at school and went on to study English Literature at the University of Maine in the late 1960s. There he joined activists protesting the Vietnam War, many of whom were facing the draft — though King himself avoided conscription into the army due to bad eyesight and high blood pressure.

Difficult beginnings

After graduating from college in 1970 and upon the birth of his first daughter that same year, King married his wife Tabitha in 1971. But King continued to face financial woes and found himself working at a laundry facility while moonlighting as a writer for men's magazines. Out of despair, he became an alcoholic.

A man dressed in black robes and wearing glasses stands with his arms raised and outstretched

Cameo-part for the horror author: King played the role of a priest in 'Pet Sematary'

His magazine work started to pick up, however, and he started to make a name as a powerful narrator of scary stories. When Doubleday publishers took note of the young writer and offered him a sizeable advance, King quit his day job and produced his first novel, "Carrie," published in 1974.

The story follows a young high school student's inner torment as she gets bullied in school and chastized by her religious mother. Amid her struggles, Carrie realizes that she has telekinetic powers but only limited control over them. The book culminates in a blood-soaked Carrie taking revenge on everyone on prom night.

On the road to success

Following the moderate success of "Carrie," King followed up with "The Shining," which became his first major success. In the novel, King gave his imagination free reign to explore the depths and depravities an alcoholic might reach as the protagonist, Jack Torrance, turns against his wife and son. It was his way of distancing himself from his addiction. 

A man with long hair and spectacles shines a flashlight at a wall

King's movies have attracted major Hollywood actors such as Johnny Depp, seen here in the 2004 adaptation of 'Secret Window'


Both "Carrie" and "The Shining" became cinema blockbusters within a few years and heralded a new era of horror on the silver screen. Iconic performances by Sissy Spacek and Jack Nicholson in "Carrie" and "The Shining" remain defining moments in cinema history.

Despite the success of "The Shining," King later said that he wasn't too happy with the adaptation; he felt that it made light of his personal story dealing with alcoholism. Nevertheless, who could ever forget Nicholson's performance as Torrance? "Here's Johnny..."

Pen names and controversies

Not wanting to be pigeonholed as a horror writer, King started to experiment in other genres in the 1980s, including the fantasy saga "The Dark Tower," for which he would go on to produce nine installments but which was only adapted for the cinema in 2017.

As he went on exploring other styles, King also adopted the pen name Richard Bachmann as he was worried that he wouldn't be taken seriously if he published more than one book a year. One of the novels published under this pseudonym is 1982's "The Running Man," which focuses on the candidate of a twisted reality TV show who literally has to fight for his own survival as government agents chase him all over the world. The book was later adapted into a movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Photograph of American author Stephen King

Stephen King considers writing primarily a craft: each day, he writes exactly 2,000 words

Stephen King also remained faithful to the horror genre throughout the years, writing many bestselling books such as "Pet Sematary" and "Misery" — both also had successful film adaptations. One of King's best works, "It," has been turned into a Hollywood movie twice, with the latest adaptation dating from 2017, 20 years after the novel was first published. The film broke all box office records in the horror genre, proving once more the timeless nature of Stephen King's writing.

More than just horror stories

Despite a long list of box office successes, the most popular and successful Stephen King film adaptations remain non-horror movies. Many critics have hailed "The Shawshank Redemption," directed by Frank Darabont and starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, as one the best movies of all time. 

Stephen King, IT, 2017

The 2017 adaptation of 'It' asks the question: 'Is friendship stronger than evil?'

Darabont also directed "The Green Mile" (1999) based on the King novel of the same name. Also set in a penitentiary, "The Green Mile" goes one step further and questions the validity of the death penalty. Both "The Green Mile" and "The Shawshank Redemption" were nominated for Academy Awards.

A master of his craft

In 1999, Stephen King was seriously injured when he was struck by a minivan while walking in his hometown of Lovell, Maine. But it did not stop him from writing — even as one of his legs nearly had to be amputated.

King continued his work on his book "On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft," in which he passes on advice to aspiring writers. One piece of advice may come as a particular surprise: Writing isn't everything. In the book, King reveals that he prefers spending an afternoon with his kids to adding another few hundred words to a manuscript.

Mornings, however, are reserved for writing: "Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work," King writes in "On Writing."

Sticking to that philosophy, Stephen King has published more than 60 books to date — he also finds time to tweet some of his political views or to remind his followers to stand in solidarity with his colleague Salman Rushdie, who was recently stabbed at an event promoting  freedom of the arts in New York State.

His latest novel, "Fairy Tale," may have a surprise in store for his readers: the promise of a happy ending. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the book, King said he set out to write it during the COVID pandemic, wondering: "What could you write that would make you happy?" 

A startling departure for the King of Horror, who is nowhere near retirement. At 75, King continues to invent and present new monsters: "Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win," he once said.

