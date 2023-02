2 hours ago 2 hours ago

The famous German playwright and poet Bertolt Brecht would have turned 125 on February 10, 2023. Forced into exile by the Nazis for 15 years, he is considered one of the most influential playwrights of the 20th century. Brecht's socialist views are reflected in his works, which serve as critiques of society and address issues like war, poverty, and injustice.