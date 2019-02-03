 Berlin′s Germania airline files for bankruptcy, halts flights | News | DW | 05.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin's Germania airline files for bankruptcy, halts flights

Berlin-based Germania airline has stopped all flights and applied for bankruptcy after failing to cover a "short-term liquidity problem." The carrier had been transporting over four million passengers a year.

A Germania plane at a Turkish airport (Imago/Depo Photos)

Germania had "no other option" but to file for bankruptcy following financial trouble, the airline's CEO Karsten Balke said on Tuesday.

The Berlin-based company cancelled all flights and advised passengers to contact their travel agents about alternative arrangements.

People who bought their tickets directly from the company "unfortunately have no claim to alternative trips," the company said.

Balke blamed "unforeseen circumstances" for the bankruptcy, such as the rise in kerosene prices, the devaluation of the euro against the dollar, and unexpectedly high maintenance costs.

"Unfortunately we were ultimately unable to successfully conclude our financing efforts to cover a short-term liquidity problem," he said.

No January pay

Balke apologized to passengers and praised employees for their quality work, "even in the tense weeks we've just had."

The mid-market airline ran flights to around 60 destinations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, transporting more than four million passengers per year.

After boasting of a monetary windfall of over €15 million ($17.16 million) in January, the company said last week that their staff had not received their salaries for the entire month of January.

Germania's bankruptcy filing comes more than a year after Air Berlin became insolvent and its ceased operations.

dj/amp (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germania questions state loan for troubled Air Berlin

Privately owned carrier Germania has announced it's not willing to accept a state loan that the German government has promised to grant insolvent rival Air Berlin. It took legal action to stop the credit. (29.08.2017)  

Air Berlin’s last flight melts hearts from Munich to Berlin

Insolvent German carrier Air Berlin has flown its last flight. It was a heartfelt event for many passengers and employees. (28.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Airbus A 319 der Fluggesellschaft Germania

Germania questions state loan for troubled Air Berlin 29.08.2017

Privately owned carrier Germania has announced it's not willing to accept a state loan that the German government has promised to grant insolvent rival Air Berlin. It took legal action to stop the credit.

Deutschland Lufthansa & Air Berlin | Symbolbild Übernahme

Lufthansa reaches for global skies 27.10.2017

Germany's Lufthansa Group looks set to expand, even as some rival airlines cut back or fall into bankruptcy. It has set its sights on becoming a leading global player. But air travel markets remain fiercely competitive.

Deutschland Air Berlin

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary: We won't bid for Air Berlin 30.08.2017

As bankrupt Air Berlin stares at an uncertain future facing the prospect of being broken up, low-cost airline Ryanair says it doesn't have any intention of making an offer to buy the beleaguered carrier.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 