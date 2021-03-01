Every February Berlinale Talents brings 300 selected talents (writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, actors, editors etc) together with professionals from the international film industry.

This vital platform has developed into one of the most exciting initiatives at the Berlinale and has led to many success stories of films made by Talents alumni, which can increasingly be enjoyed in the Berlinale film programme. Since the beginning of Berlinale Talents, the DW trainee team has covered stories related to the programme and made short features portraying Talents from different cultural backgrounds.