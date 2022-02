Best Director: Claire Denis for 'Both Sides of the Blade'

Recognized with a Silver Bear for her sensitive filmmaking, Claire Denis' latest work stars Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon. The couple's relationship unravels when Binoche's ex reappears. The drama is one of the rare films in the competition set during the pandemic. At the award ceremony, Denis thanked the actors, as well as her longtime music collaborators, Tindersticks.