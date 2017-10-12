The Berlin Philharmonic (Berliner Philharmoniker), founded in Berlin in 1882, is considered one of the 10 best orchestras in the world.

It was Herbert von Karajan (pictured in 1977) who is largely attributed with developing the orchestra's modern sound and earning its worldwide reputation for virtuosity and perfection - as well as establishing the Berlin Philharmonic as a household name. In his time as chief conductor, Rattle has strengthened the orchestra's multimedia approach, establishing its Digital Concert House and participating in a number of extensive documentary films. Besides von Karajan and Rattle, the list of renowned conductors of the Berlin Philharmonic is long. Particularly esteemed among them were Hans von Bülow (1882-1887), the two Wilhelm Furtwänglers (1922-1945 and 1952-1954), and Claudio Abbado (1989-2002). Rattle will be succeeded by Russian conductor Kirill Petrenko in 2019.