Berlin Philharmonic

The Berlin Philharmonic (Berliner Philharmoniker), founded in Berlin in 1882, is considered one of the 10 best orchestras in the world.

It was Herbert von Karajan (pictured in 1977) who is largely attributed with developing the orchestra's modern sound and earning its worldwide reputation for virtuosity and perfection - as well as establishing the Berlin Philharmonic as a household name. In his time as chief conductor, Rattle has strengthened the orchestra's multimedia approach, establishing its Digital Concert House and participating in a number of extensive documentary films. Besides von Karajan and Rattle, the list of renowned conductors of the Berlin Philharmonic is long. Particularly esteemed among them were Hans von Bülow (1882-1887), the two Wilhelm Furtwänglers (1922-1945 and 1952-1954), and Claudio Abbado (1989-2002). Rattle will be succeeded by Russian conductor Kirill Petrenko in 2019.

25.01.2017 The American composer and conductor John Adams is this year´s Composer in Residence at the Berlin Philharmonic. In this episode he talks to Sarah Willis about composing, conducting and creative thinking (Berliner Philharmonie, Deutschland)

Sarah's Music - John Adams in Berlin 12.10.2017

The American composer and conductor John Adams is this year's Composer in Residence at the Berlin Philharmonic. In this episode he talks to Sarah Willis about composing, conducting and creative thinking.
Opinion: The Berlin Philharmonic brand has lost its lustre 12.05.2015

The job of principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic may be prestigious, but it's no longer a desirable one, writes DW's Rick Fulker. The failed vote has left a mark in the orchestra's impeccable reputation.
Failed Berlin Philharmonic vote sparks Twitter frenzy 12.05.2015

The Berlin Philharmonic has always known how to put on a good show. Their 11-hour deliberations failed to result in a successor for chief conductor Sir Simon Rattle, but entertained and annoyed the culture world.
#BerlinPhil: How the Berlin Philharmonic became a global brand 08.05.2015

From vinyls to digital media, the Berlin Philharmonic always manages to get its unique sound to audiences all over the world. Here's how "German Engineering" helped make it one of the world's most famous orchestras.
Berlin Philharmonic on discovery tour 12.04.2012

Mongolian overtone singing and litanies by Tibetan monks have been filling the Berlin Philharmonic's Kammermusiksaal - with the ultimate aim of creating an intercultural chamber orchestra.
Berlin Philharmonic Breaks New Ground With Digital Concerts 07.01.2009

Germany's renowned Berlin Philharmonic has entered uncharted territory, offering a subscription to digital broadcasts of their entire season.
Berlin Philharmonic Examines Nazi Past on 125th Birthday 05.11.2007

The world-famous Berlin Philharmonic celebrated its 125th anniversary with a free music marathon on Sunday -- and a look at the role it played in Nazi propaganda.