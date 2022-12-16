  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
The Dom Aquaree, located beside a Radisson hotel in a busy tourist area of the Mitte district
A large volume of water has spilled over onto the street outside the hotel Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa
CatastropheGermany

Berlin: Massive aquarium home to 1500 fish bursts

4 hours ago

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene at the Radisson Blu complex in the German capital's Mitte district. The 16-meter aquarium houses 1,500 tropical fish. Two people have so far been reported injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L2Mr

A 16-meter (52-foot) aquarium has burst at a hotel in downtown Berlin, injuring two people, German rescue services said on Friday.

More than 100 first responders had been called in to deal with the damage at the complex which houses the Radisson Blu hotel in the German capital's Mitte district. The cause of the incident was still unclear, Berlin's fire service said.

"The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

"In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters," Berlin police tweeted.

What do we know so far?

At around 5:45 a.m. local time (0445 GMT) there was a very loud noise and parts of the facade of the hotel where the aquarium was located flew onto the street, a police spokesman was reported as saying in local media outlet RBB.

Berlin's traffic agency VIZ said an extremely large volume of water had spilled over onto the street outside while Berlin police said "massive amounts of water" have flowed onto the street.

Littered with debris, the area has been largely cordoned off while the street on which the hotel is located — Karl-Liebknecht Strasse — has been closed off.

"All 400 guests who were staying at the Radisson hotel have been evacuated," DW correspondent Anna Saraste tweeted on Friday morning. "They are waiting to be transported to another hotel in Berlin."

Outside temperatures in the German capital have plummeted in recent days, with Friday morning's gauged at around -7 degrees Celsius (19.4°F).

'World's largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium'

The DomAquaree building lies just 350 meters from Berlin Cathedral and houses the Sea Life aquarium along with the so-called AquaDom, a giant tank which is home to some 1,500 tropical fish species.

The aquarium was filled with one million liters of salt water, equating to 1,000 cubic meters of water weighing 1,000 metric tons. 

A popular tourist attraction, the AquaDom is "the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium," according to the DomAquaree website.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the aquarium was one of the highlights of the attraction.

jsi/es (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Most of the buildings in Borodianka, a small town on an important access road to Kyiv, have been destroyed by Russian bombings in the first months of the Russian invasion

Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Politics31 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human Rights23 hours ago02:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An Iran supporter with her face made up to show tears of blood under a heart in the Iranian colours, poses for photographs ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022.

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics54 minutes ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

Business22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage