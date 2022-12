More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene at the Radisson Blu hotel in the German capital's Mitte district.

A 16-meter (52-foot) aquarium has burst at a hotel in downtown Berlin, Germany, rescue services said on Friday.

More than 100 first responders had been called in to deal with the damage at the Radisson Blu in the German capital's Mitte district, the cause of which was still unclear, Berlin's fire service said.

