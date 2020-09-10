Visit the new DW website

Berlin International Literature Festival

The annual Berlin International Literature Festival (ILB) focuses on modern trends in prose and poetry from all over the world.

Founded in 2001, the Berlin International Literature Festival takes place in the "Haus der Berliner Festspiele" in the Berlin district of Wilmersdorf, as well as other venues across the city. The event brings together writers from around the world, who present their work in their native language, followed by a German translation performed by actors.

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa speaks during the opening of the 20th International Literature Festival Berlin (ILB) at the Berliner Philharmonie on September 9, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The 20th International Literature Festival Berlin will take place from September 9 to 19, 2020. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Literature Festival Berlin: Mario Vargas Llosa on the power of literature 10.09.2020

Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa opened the 20th International Literature Festival Berlin, live and in person. He wants to "saturate society with literature," he said.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die 19.ilb verwenden!*** Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie bei der 19.ilb im HAU in Berlin. Rechte: ilb/A. Ghandtschi

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on politics, human rights and storytelling 16.09.2019

She discussed the art of writing at the Berlin International Literature Festival, where DW met the celebrated author of "Americanah." Adichie was also awarded a prestigious citizens' award in Kassel on Sunday.
08.09.2017 Haus der Berliner Festspiele Edward Snowden beim Internationalen Kongress für Demokratie und Freiheit, per Liveschaltung zugeschaltet aus Russland

Freedom is acting without asking permission, Edward Snowden tells Berlin 11.09.2017

Edward Snowden called on a Berlin audience via livestream to stand up and act on their freedoms – without asking permission. He also hinted at a new encryption technology he's co-developing to circumvent surveillance.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, Sunday 30th, AUGUST 2015: Turkish author, columnist, speaker and academic Elif Shafak appears at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. The two weeks event is the world's biggest literary festival of its kind celebrated annually in Edinburgh, which in 2004 became the World's first UNESCO city of literature. |

Elif Shafak tells writers how to support democracy in Turkey and the world 08.09.2017

The Turkish author told audiences in Berlin that she's one of a growing number of "depressed" writers from countries with weak democracies. But she also came with a message of hope and change.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Author Arundhati Roy speaks at the 3rd Annual Norman Mailer Center Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on November 8, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)

Worldwide reading event aims to boost democracy, combat populism 07.09.2016

Can populism be fought with words? A worldwide literature reading seeks to better understand democracy and its threats with texts by famous authors such as Arundhati Roy, Susan Sontag and Max Weber.
14.03.2015 * Blick auf die Genozid-Gedenkstätte in Eriwan (Armenien), aufgenommen am 14.03.2015. Trauermusik begleitet Besucher über die gut 150 Meter lange, karge Plattform. In einem Steinkreis aus zwölf massiven Stelen brennt eine ewige Flamme. Am 24. April begehen die Armenier den 100. Jahrestag der Massaker an ihren Vorfahren. Foto: Thomas Koerbel/dpa (zu dpa Gedenken an «Völkermord» an Armeniern prägt Kaukasusnation vom 17.04.2015)

Commemorating Armenia's lost voices 21.04.2015

The planned extermination of Armenians started a century ago. To remember all the voices lost, Armenian texts will be read worldwide on Tuesday. Yet recognizing the massacres as genocide remains politically contentious.
Flower is placed near the picture of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong Friday, Dec. 10, 2010 as pro-democracy members are demanding to release Liu Xiaobo. Chinese security agents launched a wide-ranging clampdown on dissidents Friday, hours ahead of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned democracy activist Liu Xiaobo. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Liu Xiaobo commemorated in Berlin 22.03.2011

The Berlin International Literature Festival teamed up with individual writers and literary organisations to commemorate Liu Xiaobo, winner of the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize.
AIDS orphan Sihle, aged 3, stands in front of the Peace Ma Africa Children's Home, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 1, 2003. Many of the home's children are AIDS orphans, a reflection of a burgeoning problem in South Africa which has an estimated 662 000 AIDS orphans. (AP Photo/Naashon Zalk)

Memory Books for Children 01.10.2004

At the Berlin International Literature Festival, Swedish crime novelist Henning Mankell this week talked about "memory books," which parents dying from AIDS keep for their children to read when they are orphans.