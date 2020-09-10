The annual Berlin International Literature Festival (ILB) focuses on modern trends in prose and poetry from all over the world.

Founded in 2001, the Berlin International Literature Festival takes place in the "Haus der Berliner Festspiele" in the Berlin district of Wilmersdorf, as well as other venues across the city. The event brings together writers from around the world, who present their work in their native language, followed by a German translation performed by actors.