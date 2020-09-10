Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The annual Berlin International Literature Festival (ILB) focuses on modern trends in prose and poetry from all over the world.
Founded in 2001, the Berlin International Literature Festival takes place in the "Haus der Berliner Festspiele" in the Berlin district of Wilmersdorf, as well as other venues across the city. The event brings together writers from around the world, who present their work in their native language, followed by a German translation performed by actors.
Edward Snowden called on a Berlin audience via livestream to stand up and act on their freedoms – without asking permission. He also hinted at a new encryption technology he's co-developing to circumvent surveillance.