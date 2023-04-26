  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Israel
Joe Biden
The ICC building in Berlin
Police searched the ICC and surroundings following an emergency callImage: Stefan Zeitz/IMAGO
CrimeGermany

Berlin International Congress Centre searched by police

42 minutes ago

A massive police deployment took place at the Berlin International Congress Centre following a warning from an emergency caller.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QZCi

An emergency call reporting armed individuals at the Berlin International Congress Centre triggered a large police response on Wednesday, Berlin police have confirmed to DW.

The call, received at 9 a.m. local time (0700 UTC), said two people with dangerous items had been sighted at the Centre.

A police spokesperson said officers, including from SEK units specialized in dealing with hostage sieges, searched the building and surroundings.

The spokesperson did not confirm media reports that people with "long weapons" had been seen, saying that the emergency call had been somewhat vague in its details.

The search was ended after almost two hours after nothing suspicious was found, the spokesperson said.

tj/wd (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A girl disembarks a ship waving a Saudi flag. She is surrounded by Saudi soldiers

Sudan updates: Rescued civilians reach Saudi Arabia, Turkey

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People gather in front of a chartered bus with their luggage

Nigeria struggles to evacuate students in Sudan

Nigeria struggles to evacuate students in Sudan

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man held captive in a cage

Southeast Asia: How to combat a human trafficking crisis

Southeast Asia: How to combat a human trafficking crisis

Crime18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man standing on bridge overlooking nuclear power plant Isar 2

What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women sorting produce at a production line

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

The price of Spain’s cheap produce

Business19 hours ago05:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Adnan Al Mousa Alfermli riding his handbike

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Syrian refugee aims for Paralympic glory

Sports13 hours ago01:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden, man stands in front of a US flag.

United States: Has Joe Biden kept his campaign promises?

United States: Has Joe Biden kept his campaign promises?

Politics16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

SportsApril 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage