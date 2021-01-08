BepiColombo: A Mission to Mercury

The sun's gravitational pull and heat make getting to Mercury very difficult. BepiColombo, a joint European-Japanese mission, is hoping to get closer than ever before. The spacecraft made a second flyby in late June 2022 and sent back some selfies.

Just ask! Why do the planets shine like stars?

In this week's Tomorrow Today, the viewer question comes from José Gabriel Ossa from Colombia.

The moon, Starlink and more: five light phenomena

Light can put on some impressive displays. Some of them take place high up in the skies above us -- but some are much closer to home. Our top five fascinating light phenomena.

What the world be without the moon?

The moon is the Earth's constant companion. Its waxing and waning means that we cannot always see it. But without it, our planet would face disastrous consequences.

Students compete with DIY rockets

How do you build a rocket? It needs the right shape and enough propulsion. The model rockets built by students at the Technical University of Munich also need to be able to launch an egg and bring it back down to Earth in one piece. The race is on!

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 09.07.2022 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 10.07.2022 – 21:30 UTC

MON 11.07.2022 – 05:30 UTC

MON 11.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC

MON 11.07.2022 – 15:30 UTC

MON 11.07.2022 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 12.07.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

MON 11.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3