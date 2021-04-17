Benedict Cumberbatch

British actor

Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch was born in 1976 in London. The son of actors, he has starred in film, TV, and theater productions. His breakthrough into British television came in 2004 when he took on the role of physicist Stephen Hawking in the BBC TV film "Hawking.” In 2015 he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the the film "The Imitation Game" but lost to Leonardo DiCaprio for “The Revenant.”