Baseball legend Hank Aaron dead at 86

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Henry "Hammerin' Hank" Aaron has died at the age of 86.

The Atlanta Braves announced his death on Friday, calling Aaron "a son of the Deep South who soared above its poverty and racism to become one of the most consequential figures in American history."

'Never lost his humble nature'

In announcing his death Friday, the Braves organization wrote: "We are absolutely devastated by the passing of our beloved Hank. He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature."

Over the course of his 21 seasons with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves and then 2 more with the Milwaukee Brewers, Aaron would win a dizzying number of hitting and fielding titles, setting records that remain untouched till this day. He was a 25 time All Star, named the league's Most Valuable Player and won two batting championships. He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

An outspoken advocate for civil rights, Aaron was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in 2002.

Son of the South

Born Henry Louis Aaron on February 5, 1934, in Mobile, Alabama, he was one of seven children in a poor Black family in the segregated South. He defied the poverty and racial hatred he faced with perseverance and grace, eventually becoming one of the greatest to ever play the game.

He began his career by playing semi-professional ball while still in high school, eventually joining the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in 1951. It was then that he received offers from the Major League Baseball (MLB) New York Giants and Boston Braves. He joined the Braves franchise where he played for their minor league farm team, the Eau Claire Bears. He was named the league's Rookie of the Year in 1952.

Despite the difficulties of life as a Black man in the racially hostile South, Aaron's outstanding performance allowed him to move up through the ranks, eventually getting his first Major League start in 1954. His performance on the field as well as his hitting prowess quickly earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank."

This is a developing story, more to follow.