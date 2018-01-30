Visit the new DW website

Barista

Barista – Espresso bar or café

"Barista" is the Italian word for "bar keeper." The term is now used to describe someone who prepares or serves coffee in a café.

30.01.2018

EU warns Germany on air pollution - Private push for better healthcare in the US - Robot barista in Tokyo
30.01.2018

Increasingly, machines are taking over. Robots and artificial intelligence applications are performing more and more low-level service jobs. And now, they even have their digital hands on the uber-cool job of barista, in one coffee shop in Tokyo anyway.
29.01.2018

Few London cafés could survive without the magic created by their Italian baristas. But what will happen after Brexit? There’s already a shortage of baristas in coffee-thirsty Britain.

06.01.2017

The Beijing-based company Bubble Lab designed a robotic barista to give humans more time with customers. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas they presented their prototype.

01.08.2014

Did you know coffee is the world’s second largest raw material after oil? In Norway they're spending more and more on the finest blends and coffee making gadgets. They’re already among the world’s top coffee consumers, and Norway is home to the international barista championships. So how come this Nordic nation became so coffee-obsessed? Lars Bevanger went to Oslo to find out.
25.05.2002

The first Starbucks in Berlin might as well have been the first Starbucks in Seattle or Singapore for all it's originality and local flair. But it's best not to tinker on the path to global domination.