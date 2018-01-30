Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Barista – Espresso bar or café
"Barista" is the Italian word for "bar keeper." The term is now used to describe someone who prepares or serves coffee in a café.
Did you know coffee is the world’s second largest raw material after oil? In Norway they're spending more and more on the finest blends and coffee making gadgets. They’re already among the world’s top coffee consumers, and Norway is home to the international barista championships. So how come this Nordic nation became so coffee-obsessed? Lars Bevanger went to Oslo to find out.