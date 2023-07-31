Bangladesh: What happened to ex-PM Khaleda Zia?

Bangladesh's main opposition BNP party is leading street protests hoping to oust current PM Sheikh Hasina before the upcoming election. But BNP's top leader Khaleda Zia is nowhere to be seen.

Bangladesh police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at people who were blocking major roads in Dhaka, the capital of the South Asian country, over the weekend. Protesters threw stones and torched vehicles, with many civilians and police officers injured during the clash.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down before the next election, due by January 2024, to be held under a neutral caretaker government. But the PM and her party rejected the demand.

The BNP was tossed into chaos in 2018 when its leader Khaleda Zia was jailed on graft charges. More recently, however, the party managed to organize major anti-government rallies, with citizens incensed by the cost-of-living crisis.

Where is Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia, now 77, became Bangladesh's first female prime minister in 1991. She left office in 1996 and then returned in 2001, serving another five years.

Zia is considered the archrival of current PM Hasina. In 2018, the BNP leader was convicted to five years in prison with a higher court extending the term to ten years.

At the time, her supporters said corruption charges against Zia were a politically motivated attempt to keep her out of office. In March 2020, the government allowed Zia to be released from prison as her health worsened.

Conditions for her release state that "she remains in her Dhaka residence to receive treatment and does not go abroad," said Anisul Haq, the country's law and justice minister, who gave details of her release on orders of Prime Minister Hasina.

Zia has not been seen at any political events since then. In recent months, she was admitted to hospitals several times due to deteriorating health.

Asif Nazrul, a law professor at the University of Dhaka, supports the theory that cases against Zia were politically motivated.

"Her trial was very controversial. Even at the appeal stage, her punishment was doubled by the high court, which is very rare in Bangladesh or many other common law states," he told DW.

"She is the most popular leader in Bangladesh in terms of the constituency she won personally in the past parliamentary elections. This incumbent government could not have confronted her popularity except by detaining her," Nazrul added.

Power vacuum in BNP

Zia's absence from the political scene can be explained by two factors — legal troubles and bad health, according to Michael Kugelman, the director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

"It's hard to know if BNP leaders are exaggerating when they say her health is so bad that she's near death. But it's clear that her legal and health travails have prevented her from being the public figure that she had been for so long," he told DW.

After Khaleda Zia was jailed in 2018, her son Tarique Rahman was made BNP's acting chief. Rahman had been living in exile in the UK since 2008. He has also been facing legal troubles of his own — with several charges and in absentia trials over graft, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and multiple counts of murder. BNP claimed that the cases against him were also politically motivated.

Rahman has faced multiple criminal cases and is living in the UK since 2008 Image: Indrajit Kumer Ghosh/AP Photo/picture alliance

Kugelman says the BNP party has been trying to boost Rahman's image.

"The recent BNP rally when a speech of Rahman's was broadcast to the crowd — the first time he's been heard that way in Bangladesh since he fled 15 years ago — suggests that the party is trying to bring him closer to the support base and perhaps prepare it for a transition of power,” he told DW.

"But it's difficult, even in a dynastic party, to transfer leadership duties to someone based abroad and far away. Not to mention, when you have someone who has been abroad for 15 years, there will be concerns that they are out of touch with ground realities, and that's not the perception you want people to have about the next party leader," Kugelman stressed.

New face of the opposition party

Even without its two top leaders, the BNP has secured an important role in the ongoing protests.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a veteran politician and the secretary general of BNP, has been visible and vocal in recent years, fronting the party's biggest rallies for an election to be held under the caretaker administration.

With both top BNP leaders absent, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has taken on a larger public role Image: Mortuza Rashed/DW

"At least publicly, Alamgir is taking on a major leadership role. But in private, behind the scenes, where the big decisions are made, leadership likely remains a family affair, with Zia and Rahman," Kugelman told DW.

Asif Nazrul from the University of Dhaka echoed a similar opinion. He thinks that the party could have done better with the top leaders on the ground.

"Alamgir is an accomplished leader now and has an excellent rapport with Tarique Rahman. But Rahman's physical presence in Bangladesh could have strengthened them even more," he told DW, adding: "But it could be very risky as well, as it is almost certain that he will be arrested the moment he comes back."

BNP threatens to boycott election under Hasina

Meanwhile, the BNP has threatened to boycott the upcoming election if it is held under Hasina, saying that a credible election is impossible under her government. The BNP and many other political parties have been demanding to reinstate a caretaker administration, which was scraped by the Hasina government in 2011.

The prime minister is resisting the pressure, insisting that voting will be free and fair under her leadership. However, the last two national elections her party won in 2014 and 2018 with Hasina in office were marred by violence and allegations of massive vote rigging.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic