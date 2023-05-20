Bangladesh textile industry depletes groundwater

Nature and EnvironmentBangladeshBangladesh textile industry depletes groundwaterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBangladeshZobaer Ahmed | Nimisha Jaiswal2 hours ago2 hours agoA DW analysis has found that the thirst for cheap clothing from Bangladesh is depleting ground water levels in the country. Clothing manufacture requires huge quantities of water, which many firms are sourcing from the groundwater table. https://p.dw.com/p/4SDPfAdvertisement