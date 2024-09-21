Zobaer Ahmed is an editor and reporter at DW Bangla, based in Bonn.

His main focus is on political, social and environmental issues affecting Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia.

Zobaer produces content in both Bengali and English, for digital platforms as well as for television. He likes producing long-form video reportages from Bangladesh and the wider region.

Zobaer began his career in journalism in 2006. He has since covered major political and economic events, including elections, military operations as well as natural and industrial disasters.

A documentary he produced, "Dhal Char: A Disappearing Island in Bangladesh," won the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Award presented by The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Zobaer also trains journalism students at the DW Akademie, with a focus on covering subjects related to migration, climate and forced displacement.