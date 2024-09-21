  1. Skip to content
Zobaer Ahmed
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Zobaer Ahmed

Multimedia journalist with a special focus on Bangladeshi politics and society

Zobaer Ahmed has been reporting on the political, social and environmental developments in Bangladesh since 2006. He particularly enjoys producing deep dives and long-form video stories. 

Zobaer Ahmed is an editor and reporter at DW Bangla, based in Bonn.  

His main focus is on political, social and environmental issues affecting Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia.  

Zobaer produces content in both Bengali and English, for digital platforms as well as for television. He likes producing long-form video reportages from Bangladesh and the wider region.  

Zobaer began his career in journalism in 2006. He has since covered major political and economic events, including elections, military operations as well as natural and industrial disasters.  

A documentary he produced, "Dhal Char: A Disappearing Island in Bangladesh," won the 2022 South Asian Digital Media Award presented by The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). 

Zobaer also trains journalism students at the DW Akademie, with a focus on covering subjects related to migration, climate and forced displacement.  

Featured stories by Zobaer Ahmed

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse students protesting a controversial quota system for government job applicants, in Dhaka, on July 19, 2024

Can Bangladesh police rebuild trust after violent protests?

After hundreds of protesters were killed in July clashes, the interim government is now trying to reform police laws.
PoliticsSeptember 21, 202403:27 min
Nahid Islam (center) was at the center of a student uprising that ousted Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina 'must face trial'

Nahid Islam, an interim government adviser, told DW about the challenges that lay ahead in reforming the institutions.
PoliticsSeptember 9, 202402:24 min
A man in a Dhaka hospital bed under a green blanket

Bangladesh: The Dhaka hospital caring for injured protesters

DW caught up with some of the injured protesters to find out how their lives have changed.
Human RightsAugust 30, 202402:20 min
Stories by Zobaer Ahmed

A new presenter belonging to a group of exiled Myanmar journalists

Myanmar journalists fight for truth from exile

With the junta cracking down on press freedom, journalists forced to flee continue their work from other countries.
ConflictsNovember 26, 202406:22 min
Students shout slogans during a protest march as they demand justice for victims arrested and killed in the recent nationwide violence over job quotas

What will Bangladesh's post-Hasina era look like?

Four weeks after Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh, the absence of her Awami League has left a political void.
PoliticsSeptember 2, 2024
A painting of a boy bleeding holding a flag

Bangladesh's youth call for unity through graffiti

Graffiti has sprung up in Dhaka following widespread anti-government protests that forced ex-PM Sheikh Hasina to resign.
ArtsAugust 27, 202402:21 min
A mural of Bangladeshi ex PM Hasina is seen vandalised by protesters in Dhaka

Bangladesh: What's next after PM Sheikh Hasina forced out?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule came to an abrupt end after she was forced to resign amid weeks of unrest.
PoliticsAugust 5, 2024
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh: Democracy faces uncertain future after election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's election victory was tarnished by low voter turnout and a boycott by the main opposition.
PoliticsJanuary 9, 202402:42 min
People buy shoes from a street vendor in front of an election banner of Awami League with the picture of Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, at a roadside ahead of the general election, in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Main opposition BNP boycott overshadows polls

Bangladesh is gearing up for a general election on January 7. DW's Zobaer Ahmed reports from Dhaka.
PoliticsJanuary 5, 202402:13 min
