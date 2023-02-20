  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Workers at Dainik Dinkal protest in Dhaka
Workers at Dainik Dinkal protest in DhakaImage: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP
Press FreedomBangladesh

Bangladesh forces main opposition newspaper to shut down

60 minutes ago

A judge has upheld the order from the Bangladeshi government on Dainik Dinkal daily. The South Asian country is ranked behind Afghanistan on press freedom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nkag

Bangladesh's main opposition newspaper was forced to stop publication on Monday after a judge upheld a government order to shut it down. The move comes as journalists in the South Asian country face ever-growing pressure.

"The council rejected our appeal yesterday (Sunday), upholding the district magistrate's order to stop our publication," Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, managing editor of the Dainik Dinkal newspaper told French news agency AFP.

The order accused the Bengali-language broadsheet of violating printing and publication laws.

The Dainik Dinkal has long been an important voice for the center-right BNP party. It covers stories that most mainstream newspapers, many of which are controlled by pro-government businessmen, often ignore. This includes what the BNP says are false arrests of its members and intimidation tactics from the government.

It also employs hundreds of journalists and other workers, most of whom were out in the streets of the capital Dhaka on Monday to protest the government and its shutdown order.

Bangladesh ranks behind Afghanistan on press freedom

Observers and foreign powers like the United States have warned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in the midst of a media crackdown, a sign of increasingly authoritarian rule in Bangladesh.

In January, the government demanded some 191 news websites cease publication due to them publishing "anti-state news."

Since 2018, the country's draconian Digital Security Act has increasingly put the livelihoods of opposition journalists at risk. The 2022 World Press Freedom Index put together by Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 162nd in the world, making it worse than Russia (155) and Afghanistan (156).

es/dj (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics19 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

'China is changing the rules of the game'

PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Film4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An mermaid sits underwater, looking up at the surface

Disney's dark centenary legacy: Tackling racism and sexism

Disney's dark centenary legacy: Tackling racism and sexism

CultureFebruary 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage