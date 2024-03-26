Baltimore bridge collapses after ship collision

The main section of a 1.6-mile-long bridge was seen in video footage collapsing into Baltimore's Patapsco River after a cargo ship collided with a pillar. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

A massive portion of the steel arched Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship struck it, state authorities reported.

"Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Transport authorities added that traffic was being detoured on the I-695 highway that crosses the bridge.

The 1.6-mile (2.57 kilometer) bridge spans the Patapsco River in southern Baltimore on the US east coast.

Videos shared on social media showed multiple vehicles falling into the river after the collision.

The mayor of Baltimore said emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were underway.

"Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott wrote on X.

Efforts to rescue people believed to be in water

People were possibly in the river after the collapse, a police spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department told NBC News.

"I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge," Detective Niki Fennoy said in a statement.

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

Kevin Cartwright told AP that multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time the vessel struck one of its columns, causing it to collapse.

He described the collapse as a "developing mass casualty event."

"This is a dire emergency," he said.

What caused the collision?

After the incident, the Synergy Marine Group confirmed that its Singapore-flagged vessel Dali" with two pilots onboard collided with one of the bridge's pillars, according to Reuters news agency.

There were no injuries on board, a Synergy statement said.

"The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined," it added.

