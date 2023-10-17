Bahar Dutt
With a sound background in science, Bahar Dutt is interested in a wide range of topics and stories on the environment. @bahardutt
Climate change and how it will impact our planet and our lives is an important issue to Bahar. She has also written a children's book Planet Protectors in 2024. She is a contributor for DW's Eco India show.
She has worked as an environment editor with India’s leading news channels. Author of two books Rewilding in India and Green wars- dispatches from a vanishing world, Bahar has reported on some of the biggest environment stories of our times from the glaciers in the Arctic to the rainforests of Indonesia.