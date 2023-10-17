  1. Skip to content
Bahar Dutt
Bahar Dutt is a freelance reporter based in IndiaImage: DW

Bahar Dutt

With a sound background in science, Bahar Dutt is interested in a wide range of topics and stories on the environment.

Climate change and how it will impact our planet and our lives is an important issue to Bahar. She has also written a children's book Planet Protectors in 2024. She is a contributor for DW's Eco India show.

She has worked as an environment editor with India’s leading news channels. Author of two books Rewilding in India and Green wars- dispatches from a vanishing world, Bahar has reported on some of the biggest environment stories of our times from the glaciers in the Arctic to the rainforests of Indonesia.

Stories by Bahar Dutt

DW Sendung REV.olution | GM DelhiGreen

Electric buses for India's smoggy cities

Electric buses for India's smoggy cities

5000 e-buses are driving the energy transition in Delhi, India - and women are at the forefront
Cars and TransportationOctober 17, 202306:07 min
E-powered busses lined up in a parking lot in Delhi

Delhi speeds up green mobility plans

Delhi speeds up green mobility plans

The Delhi public transport system's switch to electric is underway, but the shift is fraught with challenges.
Cars and TransportationSeptember 29, 202306:12 min
A woman sits at the head of a small boat

The rich biodiversity hiding in Delhi’s urban sprawl

The rich biodiversity hiding in Delhi’s urban sprawl

A search for birds, bees and trees in one of the world’s most polluted cities.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 20, 202308:02 min
