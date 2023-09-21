Azerbaijan claims control over Nagorno-Karabakh

ConflictsAzerbaijanAzerbaijan claims control over Nagorno-KarabakhTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsAzerbaijan09/21/2023September 21, 2023Azerbaijan has regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh after separatist ethnic Armenian forces agreed to lay down their arms. Protesters rallied in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, over the government's handling of the situation in the disputed region.https://p.dw.com/p/4WcxfAdvertisement