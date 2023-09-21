  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsAzerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims control over Nagorno-Karabakh

September 21, 2023

Azerbaijan has regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh after separatist ethnic Armenian forces agreed to lay down their arms. Protesters rallied in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, over the government's handling of the situation in the disputed region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wcxf
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki inspects the site with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as he receives information from officials during delivering process of the first batch of the Leopard tanks

Poland says it will no longer supply Ukraine with weapons

PoliticsSeptember 21, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants enters the Favaloro wharf at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

Migration as a weapon: Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU?

Migration as a weapon: Is Tunisia blackmailing the EU?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Pita Limjaroenrat holds out a hand

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

Thailand: What next for reformist Pita after failed PM bid?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters against COVID restrictions on the steps to the Reichstag in Berlin waving Reichsbürger flags on 29 08 2020 in Berlin

Germany: Right-wing hostility toward democracy growing

Germany: Right-wing hostility toward democracy growing

SocietySeptember 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man behind a solar array

Citizen-led boost for solar energy in Croatia

Citizen-led boost for solar energy in Croatia

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 21, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

Iran and the Taliban: Counterterrorism cooperation?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Three men, two wearing medical masks, stand on a runway, smiling, as they are greeted by reporters

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

US-Iran prisoner swap: Not the first deal between rivals

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An official of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBAMA) is seen on the right with his back towards the camera, his green T-shirt displaying the yellow IBAMA lettering. In the background several indigenous people and huts with thatched roofs are visible.

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Protecting Brazil's Amazon rainforest, one tree at a time

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202302:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage