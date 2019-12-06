Austria's far-right party expels former leader over scandal

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has officially revoked membership from disgraced former party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, following fallout from a corruption scandal earlier this year.

"The Strache chapter is officially closed," said chairman of FPÖ's Vienna chapter Dominik Nepp at a news conference in Vienna on Friday.

Strache, who served as Austria's vice chancellor from 2017 to 2019, had announced in October that he was ending his political career.

Prior to the announcement, several party members had called for him to be removed from the party after he was implicated in a political scandal known as the "Ibiza Affair" earlier this year.

The Ibiza Affair

After 14 years as party leader, Strache sent Austrian politics into a tailspin in May when a video surfaced of the politician, who was vice chancellor at the time, offering public contracts to the alleged niece of a Russian oligarch in exchange for campaign support.

As a result, Strache was forced to step down from his positions as party leader and vice chancellor.

The affair caused a breakdown in Austria's governing coalition. New federal elections were held in September as a result.

That same month, Strache was accused of misusing party funds. Federal prosecutors later confirmed they were investigating the accusations. Strache has denied the claims.

"This is a relief for us because it makes Ibiza a part of history and allows us to look toward the future," said the FPÖ new party leader Norbert Hofer on Friday.

Comeback in the works

In recent weeks, 50-year-old Strache has gone back on his initial announcement and said he will not withdraw from political life.

"The enormous encouragement I've received from the public in the last weeks and months has allowed me to reconsider a political comeback in 2020," he said in a video message.

Read more: 'A Hidden Life': The tale of an Austrian who refused to serve Hitler

The FPÖ said that Strache has pursued financing for a new project in recent weeks.

This week, three Strache allies broke away from the party to found a new political group called the Alliance for Austria (DAÖ). Their goal is to run in Austria's 2020 elections with Strache as their main candidate.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Monumental splendour The Austrian capital, a city of circa 1.9 million inhabitants, is very unique. Art Nouveau, coffee houses, and the waltz are just some of the specialties associated with Vienna's name. One of the most magnificent structures is the neoclassical parliament building (picture) in the Ringstrasse.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna All around St. Stephen's Cathedral The famous Ringstrasse, or ring road, surrounds the 1st district. Here is where the historical heart of Vienna beats. St. Stephen's Cathedral dominates the skyline; the highest of the four towers is 136 meters (446 feet) high. More than 343 steps lead visitors to the Türmerstube, which offers a perfect view of Vienna.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Viennese classics Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven — these three great names stand for the musical epoch that made Vienna world-famous between 1770 and 1830. All three composers were not born in Vienna, but moved here because the Viennese Court was particularly supportive of art and music. In 2020, the world celebrates the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, who is buried in Vienna's Central Cemetery.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Theater an der Wien Beethoven lived and composed in Vienna for 35 years. Many of his works were first performed in the Theater an der Wien, including Beethoven's only opera, "Fidelio." It will be staged anew in the anniversary year at the Theater an der Wien by none other than the two-time Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Rendezvous with a Fiaker horse hackney Horse-drawn carriages are part of Vienna's cityscape, just like St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Art Nouveau buildings. The cabs are named Fiaker after the Rue de Saint Fiacre in Paris, where the first pay carriages were stationed in the 17th century. With a bit of luck, you'll get a driver who will also introduce you to "Wiener Schmäh," a typical form of Viennese humor.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Viennese Art Nouveau Two female callers are on the roof of Wienzeile 38 with its façade adorned with decorative floral ornaments. The magnificent residential building, dating from 1898, is the work of architect and town planner Otto Wagner. Along with Gustav Klimt, Koloman Moser, Othmar Schimkowitz and Egon Schiele he belongs to the Vienna Secession. The group of artists played a decisive role in shaping Art Nouveau.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Hundertwasserhaus As unconventional as the building was its creator, the Austrian artist Friedensreich Regentag Dunkelbunt Hundertwasser (1928-2000). Immediately after its completion in 1985, it became a tourist magnet in Vienna. It is located in the 3rd district between Löwengasse and Kegelgasse.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Viennese Blend Coffee house culture in Vienna has been on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage sites since 2011. The traditional melange blend of coffee, mocha and frothed milk has been served as early as 1830. With cream topping, it becomes a "capuchin." You can still find 150 classic coffee houses such as Café Landtmann, founded in 1873.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Viennese waltz The Golden Monument for "The Waltz King" Johann Strauss in the Stadtpark pays tribute to his nearly 500 compositions. Among them are great classical hits such as the Blue Danube Waltz, the Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz) or the operetta "Die Fledermaus." Traditionally, at the Vienna Opera Ball, the dance floor is opened to the public with the command coined by Strauss, "Alles Walzer."

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna An evening stroll at Albertinaplatz On the left, the floating roof "Soravia Wing" rises above the entrance to the Albertina Art Museum, in the middle stands the equestrian statue of Archduke Albrecht and the illuminated building on the right is the Vienna State Opera. This is also the location of Café Mozart, the setting of Graham Greene's novel and film "The Third Man." The legendary Hotel Sacher is just a few steps away.

Appetizers for a trip to Vienna Wiener Schnitzel The traditional restaurant Figlmüller uses only veal escalopes. Here's how Schnitzel is traditionally done: Pound the meat under cling film down to 5 mm. Salt it and then dip it in flour and whipped egg. Add cream if you like. Then bread it in Kaiser roll crumbs. Fry in oil at 170 °C (338°F). Finally, add a spoonful of butter, and keep cooking until the schnitzel is golden yellow. Delicious! Author: Ille Simon



kp/mm (AFP,dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.