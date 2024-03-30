Austria: Explosive device found at Jehovah's Witness hall

Austrian police said a "functional explosive device" was discovered at the entrance of a Jehovah's Witness hall in Kalsdorf.

A package containing explosives was discovered at a Jehovah's Witness meeting in Kalsdorf in Austria, near the southern city of Graz, police said on Saturday.

With around 50 people at the hall, officials said the device could have "potentially caused great damage."

What police have said

A suspicious package was discovered at the entrance of the building which led to an emergency call being made at 8:30 p.m. (1930 UTC/GMT) on Friday.

When police arrived, a security cordon was established to recover the package in an operation which police said lasted the night.

Following a thorough investigation, a police spokesman said on Saturday: "It is an unconventional, homemade, but basically functional explosive device."

Police said that state security were investigating, but there was as yet no information about possible perpetrators or a motive.

More to follow…

kb/rc (dpa, DW sources)