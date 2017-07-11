Austria elections: Van der Bellen set to win presidential race

Austrians have reelected incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen to another term, preliminary results showed on Sunday.

Van der Bellen has been seen as a stable leader at a time of grave crisis when energy costs and inflation top voters' concerns in the Alpine nation, which is a member of the European Union but is not part of the NATO security alliance.

According to preliminary official results released by the Interior Ministry, he won an absolute majority of 54.6% and therefore avoids a run-off election. His nearest rival was far-right Freedom Party candidate Walter Rosenkranz on 19.1%.

"It would be nice if we had clarity today — nice for Austria, nice for us — if we can then fully concentrate on the diverse tasks ahead, the multitude of crises ... that we in Austria, in Europe, are facing," Van der Bellen said after delivering his vote Vienna.

Van der Bellen campaigning on stability

Austria has a voting public of 6.4 million in a country of 9 million.

Ads proclaimed Van der Bellen as "the safe choice in stormy times," the one-time leader of the Greens is running as an independent.

Van der Bellen faced six challengers in the race, all of whom trailed him in the polls leading up to the vote.



As major parties rally behind the president, Beer Party candidate Dominik Wlazny polled in third place ahead of Sunday

Other candidates faced uphill battle

All of Austria's major parties have explicitly or implicitly backed Van der Bellen, except for the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). The far-right instead put Rosenkranz forward as a candidate.

Support for the FPÖ has declined since 2019 amid a corruption scandal that eventually forced former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from power.

Also in the race was 35-year-old punk rocker Dominik Wlazny, founder of the Beer party, which advocates for a beer fountain in Vienna among other policies. Wlazny polled at around 10% ahead of Sunday's vote.

The Austrian president serves a term of six years in a largely ceremonial role.

