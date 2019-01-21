Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Danielle Collins, Petra Kvitova through to semifinals

At 20 years and 168 days, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2007 after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday. He is also the youngest man to do so in Australia since Andy Roddick reached the 2003 semis.

The No. 14 seed, who had eliminated defending men's champion Roger Federer in the round of 16 now moves on to face either 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal or first-time quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe – and he is hungry for more

"That's the first step. That's where you start from, then you move on," Tsitsipas told reporters afterwards. "I'm happy that I reached my goal. But that's the starting point to go deeper. That's the minimum, I would call it."

Collins' unlikely winning streak continues

On the women's side, Danielle Collins reached her first Grand Slam semifinal after coming back to overpower Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Prior to this Australian Open, the 25-year-old American had never won a single Grand Slam match, but now she is on a five-match winning streak with victories over three seeded players – including 2016 winner Angelique Kerber, whom she beat in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. Collins now moves on to play Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova advanced by beating Australian Ash Barty 6-1, 6-4 in the Rod Laver Arena. The 28-year-old Czech brushed away tears as she said in the on-court interview that she had never even imagined playing there again. The two-time Wimbledon champion missed the 2017 Australian Open as she recovered from injuries to her left hand sustained during a home invasion in the Czech Republic in late 2016. Her previous best run at a major since recovering from her injuries had been reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open.

pfd/mf (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)