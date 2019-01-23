Australian Open: Naomi Osaka to face Petra Kvitova in women's final

Naomi Osaka fought off a challenge from Karolina Pliskova on Thursday to win their semifinal 6:2, 4:6, 6:4. This is the second straight final at a major for the 21-year-old Japanese, who shot to prominence in the tennis world by beating Serena Williams at last year's US Open.

Osaka, the fourth seed, said she had not been surprised by Pliskova's fight back in the second set.

"So I just told myself to regroup in the third set, and no matter what just try as hard as I can and I managed to win," she said.

Osaka is to face another Czech, Petra Kvitova, in Saturday's final, after she beat Danielle Collins of the United States 7-6. (7-2), 6-0, ending the 25-year-old American's improbable run, in which she beat three seeded players to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

"It means everything," Kvitova said after the match. "That's why I worked very hard to be in the finals of the tournament, final of the major. Finally, I could make it deep into a major, and I really enjoy a final, and whatever happens, I'm really very, very happy."

The 28-year-old, who also won Wimbledon in 2011, was the victim of a knife attack at her home in late 2016, which severely damaged her left hand, putting her entire career in doubt.

Whichever player wins Saturday's final will take over the No. 1 ranking from Simona Halep, who was eliminated from the Australian Open in the round of 16.

