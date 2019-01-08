Australian Open: Defending champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki progress to third round

Defending champion Roger Federer made it 20 in a row on Tuesday. The six-time Australian Open winner has made it to the third round of the competition every year since 1999, but admitted it was a tough task defeating Britain's Dan Evans.

"Playing a player like Dan Evans is like facing myself," the 37-year-old said. "It feels like playing a mirror a little bit. That was my mindset heading into it: how would I play myself potentially?"

Evans, ranked 189th in the world, made life hard for the Swiss master, keeping him battling for more than two hours in a what was ultimately a straight-set defeat, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. Federer said before the match he expected Evans to cause him more problems than the last time they met, at Wimbledon in 2016, and was proven right in a gruelling match.

"It always helps when you sneak a break in the first set," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion. "The match might have been different. I have high regard, you know, for Dan. I think he's a good player."

Evans lost his career-high ranking of 41 in April 2017, after testing positive for cocaine, and served a year long ban. He certainly appeared closer to his old ranking as he led the first set tie-break 5-3. Federer's class shone through, however, as he won the next four points to steal a first set victory. That would have been enough to crush the spirit of many lower-ranked opponents, but Evans refused to be cowed as he again put up a thrilling fight in the second set. He needed treatment for blisters before it started, but played through the pain to take the second to a doomed tie-break.

The third was a different story, however, as Federer showed his pedigree when it comes to closing out matches. A 6-3 victory arrived without hiccups as he booked his place in the next round.

Federer will face unseeded American Taylor Fritz in the round of 32.

Other notable results:

Men's draw, second round (seedings in parentheses)

Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco (26), Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Gael Monfils (30), France, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (18), Argentina, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4

Women's draw, second round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki (3), Denmark, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary,6-3, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

em/pfd (AFP, dpa)