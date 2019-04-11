 Australia: One killed in drive-by shooting at nightclub | News | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Australia: One killed in drive-by shooting at nightclub

One man has been killed and another critically injured after a shooting in the eastern Australian city of Melbourne. Police say the incident is unlikely to be terror-related.

Police car outside nightclub (picture-alliance/AAP/E. Smith)

Australian police said on Sunday that a drive-by shooting in the city of Melbourne has killed a security guard and wounded three men outside a nightclub.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 3.20 a.m. local time (1720 Saturday UTC) at the Love Machine club in the southeastern suburb of Prahran. The security guard, 37, died of his injuries in hospital, they said later. Two other security guards and a patron waiting to enter the nightclub also received gunshot injuries, with one man in critical condition.

The police told a televised news conference that there was no suggestion yet that the shooting was terror-related.

"These things are still incredibly rare and there's nothing to indicate at the moment that this is part of a broader agenda," said Andrew Stamper from the police force of Victoria, the state of which Melbourne is the capital.

Australia has a low rate of gun crime, a fact most experts attribute to the tightening of laws on the possession of firearms following the massacre of 35 people on the island of Tasmania by a lone gunman in 1996.

Recently, neighboring New Zealand also strengthened its legislation on guns after an Australian white supremacist allegedly killed 50 people in attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15. Semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles are now banned in the country.

tj/ng (AP,dpa,Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Suspected Christchurch gunman to face 50 murder charges

The man suspected of carrying out the Christchurch mosque shootings is to be charged with 50 counts of murder, New Zealand police say. He is due to appear in court on Friday. (04.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

USA Manchester Anti Schußwaffendemo Never again

WorldLink: Columbine remembered 11.04.2019

April 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the mass school shooting at Columbine High School in the US. The massacres set off a national debate on how to end gun violence in schools. A growing number of schools throughout the country also started to invest in private security forces and metal detectors. Ahead of next week's anniversary, reporter Ashley Byrne spoke to one of the survivors. 

USA Rapper Nipsey Hussle bei Schießerei getötet

US rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside LA store 01.04.2019

The Grammy-nominated rapper was killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. His death prompted an outpouring of grief from hip-hop giants and other celebrities. "We lost a great musician," LA officials said.

Neuseeland Terroranschlag auf Moscheen in Christchurch | Trauer

New Zealand terror attacks: PM Jacinda Ardern's government to announce gun law reforms within 10 days 18.03.2019

The Christchurch terror attacks have prompted the government to quickly review its gun law policy, with tighter legislation expected as the outcome. The shooter used military-style arms to target people at two mosques.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  