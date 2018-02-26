Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Augsburger Puppenkiste (which literally translates as "Augsburg's puppet chest") is a famous German marionette theater.
Founded in post-war West Germany in 1948 by Rose and Walter Oehmichen, the family-owned company became renowned for staging fairy tales and children's stories and producing television in the early 1950s. Its most popular productions include "Urmel," as well as "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver," based on a novel by Michael Ende.
The "puppet chest" company located in the Bavarian city of Augsburg has been a part of many Germans' childhood memories. After decades on German TV, it still enchants with theater, museum exhibits and feature films.