Audrey Tautou, born in Beaumont, France, in 1976, is a successful French actress. She is best known for her leading role in the 2001 film "Amélie."

Audrey Tautou, who also worked as a model, made her acting debut at 18 after having attended acting school in Paris. In 1999, she starred in "Venus Beauty Institute" and won the prestigious César Award for Most Promising Actress. In 2001, she starred in the box office hit "Amélie," which launched her to international fame. In addition to numerous French films such as "A Very Long Engagement" (2004) and "Coco Before Chanel" (2009," she has also starred in Hollywood productions such as "The Da Vinci Code" (2006). Tautou is one of only few French actors to have become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.