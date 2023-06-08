  1. Skip to content
Knife attack on children in French town of Annecy

Published 2 hours agolast updated 1 hour ago

France's interior minister said the attack took place in a square in the Alpine town. He added that the attacker had been arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SKHc
Ambulance, police car, police and onlookers at site of knife attack in Annecy, Haute-Savoie, France
Several children and one adult were attacked by a man wielding a knife in the eastern French town of AnnecyImage: picture alliance/dpa/MAXPPP

Five people, including four children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, French authorities said.

This was revised from an earlier toll, according to which six children had been injured.

The children were three years old, police said.

Annecy is a town of 135,000 people in the eastern region of Haute-Savoie.

What else do we know about the attack?

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the attacker "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces.

An anonymous local official and a security source told French news agency Agence-France Presse (AFP) that the attack occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0745 UTC).

AFP cited an anonymous security source as saying that two of those injured were in critical condition.

The BFM TV broadcaster reported that the attack was carried out at a park near the town's lake.

AFP cited an anonymous source as saying that three victims were in critical condition.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office said she was travelling to the scene of the attack.

Reactions

Lawmakers in parliament held a minute's silence after news of the incident broke.

"We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack are not consequences that will send the country into mourning," parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of "absolute cowardice."

"Two children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," he said.

This a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

