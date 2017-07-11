Astronomers present first image of black hole at center of Milky Way

An international team of astronomers on Thursday unveiled the first image of a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, at the center of the Milky Way.

The image was produced by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaborative and is the first direct visual rendering of the presence of this object, which is invisible to the naked eye. It comes three years after the very first image of a black hole from a distant galaxy was released.

The image does not depict the black hole itself, but rather the glowing gas that encircles it in a bright ring of light.

Sagittarius A* is thought be several billion times more dense than Earth's sun.

However, it is also rather further away than one might think, given that it is in our Milky Way galaxy. It is located an estimated 27,000 light years from earth — by comparison, the sun is a little more than 8 light minutes away from Earth.

More to follow...

msh/js (AFP, AP, dpa)