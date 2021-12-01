Ask Derrick: Telling strains apart

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at coronavirus variants - and how sample analysis laboratories distinguish between them.
GlaxoSmithKline has said its COVID-19 therapy appeared to work against the new omicron variant. India has confirmed its first reported cases of the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over omicron. DW looks at what we know so far about the potential variant dangers.
Where has the B.1.1.529 been detected, how virulent is it and how did it develop? DW looks at what we know about the new coronavirus variant, dubbed "omicron" by the WHO.
India is pulling out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the devastating wave of delta-fueled infections earlier this year, by ramping up testing while stepping up screening and surveillance of international travelers.
