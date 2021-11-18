Ask Derrick: Surviving COVID-19

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at the survival rate of COVID-19 and how it can be calculated.
More than two-thirds of Germans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, significantly more people are currently dying due to the virus than they did in autumn 2020. Why is this happening?
As the coronavirus situation in Germany worsens by the day and the debate about mandatory vaccination gathers speed, the next controversy is looming: Should young children be vaccinated? DW looks at the facts.
The world is worried about the new COVID-19 omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. Many countries have imposed travel bans. In South Africa itself, people fear the restrictions more than the virus.
The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.
