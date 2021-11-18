 Ask Derrick: Surviving COVID-19 | Covid-19 Special | DW | 29.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: Surviving COVID-19

Our science correspondent Derrick Williams looks at the survival rate of COVID-19 and how it can be calculated.

Watch video 02:44

More in the Media Center

Ask Derrick: Comparing vaccines 18.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Reusing masks 17.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Who should get a booster? 19.11.2021

Ask Derrick: How long are we protected? 16.11.2021

More from Ask Derrick

Ask Derrick: What if I don’t know I’m infected and I get vaccinated? 26.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Will COVID-19 become endemic? 25.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Mixing Vaccines 24.11.2021

Ask Derrick: Why the third jab hasn‘t been adapted for delta variant? 23.11.2021

More from DW News

Adam Grundhoff Sendedatum: 29.11.2021 Professor Dr. Adam Grundhoff, Leibniz-Institut für Experimentelle Virologie

Virologist Grundhoff explains why Omicron is so dangerous 29.11.2021

A bus carrying passengers crosses the The Johor - Singapore Causeway in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Malaysia and Singapore reopened their borders for fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysians working in the neighboring city-state away from their families. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Travel between Singapore and Malaysia resumes 29.11.2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

BTS performs first live concerts since pandemic begin 29.11.2021

People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa. Scientists say it is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Top stories in 90 seconds 29.11.2021

Read also

16.11.2021 Intensivstationsarzt Ullrich Voran (l) und die pflegerische Leitung der Intensivstation, Petra Stellwag (r), sichten die Patientendaten. Die aktuelle Situation auf der Intensivstation im Klinikum Fürth ist angesichts steigender Corona-Zahlen sehr angespannt, das Personal ist mit den Kräften am Ende. Weil Personal fehlt, kann das Klinikum nur 22 der eigentlich 30 Intensivbetten nutzen. (zu dpa «Maximal anstrengend» - Intensivstation am Limit) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why is the COVID mortality rate spiking in Germany? 26.11.2021

More than two-thirds of Germans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, significantly more people are currently dying due to the virus than they did in autumn 2020. Why is this happening?

November 24, 2021, Montreal, PQ, Canada: A young boy is vaccinated during the first day of vaccination for children aged five- to 11-years old in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (Credit Image: © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

Fact check: Should 5- to 11-year-olds be vaccinated against COVID-19? 27.11.2021

As the coronavirus situation in Germany worsens by the day and the debate about mandatory vaccination gathers speed, the next controversy is looming: Should young children be vaccinated? DW looks at the facts.

Kapstadt, 26.11.2021**** Warten auf Kundschaft am Greenmarket Square

South Africans fear renewed restrictions more than omicron variant 27.11.2021

The world is worried about the new COVID-19 omicron variant, first detected in South Africa. Many countries have imposed travel bans. In South Africa itself, people fear the restrictions more than the virus.

November 15, 2021, kathmandu, Nepal: A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Civil hospital..Nepal government has started inoculating the children aged above 17 years and chronically ill people by Pfizer vaccine which was provided by the US government to Nepal through COVAX facility. (Credit Image: © Dipendra Rokka/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

COVID: Is Germany set to introduce compulsory vaccination? 22.11.2021

The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.