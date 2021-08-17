Ask Derrick: How important is the second shot?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Being vaccinated one time is better than nothing. But only the second shot provides full protection.
India is the second country to reach the milestone figure, after China did so in June. However, officials are worried over a gap between first and second doses.
The African Union has secured more than 100 million vaccine doses with partial help from the United States. Meanwhile, China will begin vaccinating children as young as 3 years old. Follow DW for more.
Nearly 8% of Americans who have received their first BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna shot have not returned for their second dose, according to recent CDC data. Just how effective is a single dose?
Authorities in Los Angeles are ready to enact one of the United States' toughest vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, South Korea will allow pregnant women to sign up for vaccinations starting this week. DW has the latest.
