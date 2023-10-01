Asian Games: Athletics official hit by stray hammer

The Asian Games official is in stable condition after an errant hammer, a 16-pound (7.26-kilogram) metal ball on a wire, fractured his leg.

An attempted hammer throw by Kuwaiti athlete Ali Zankawi ended disastrously after the hammer hit an athletic official and broke his leg at the Asian Games on Saturday evening.

Huang Qinhua, 62, was sitting on a chair several meters outside the throwing circle when Zankawi aborted an attempt during the Men's Hammer Throw Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The hammer, a 7.26-kilogram (16-pound) metal ball attached with a wire to a grip, flew into the protective netting. But instead of stopping, it slammed into the man's right leg.

Huang was seen grimacing and swaying, with blood shooting out of the wound. A horrified Zankawi rushed over to the man's side and was seen using his hands to help stop Huang's bleeding.

Medical staff soon took over the situation and took Huang away on a stretcher.

Huang diagnosed with open fracture

While stable, Huang is set to undergo surgery for his fracture.

"He arrived at the hospital at 8:15 (p.m.), where was diagnosed with a right open tibiofibular fracture," Games spokesman Xu Deqing told a news conference on Sunday.

"Currently, his vital signs are stable."

After the incident, Zankawi looked shaken and was seen asking after the official, according to a witness cited by the Reuters news agency.

The nets used in track and field for the hammer and discus throwing events are designed to hang loose with the aim of preventing the devices from rebounding toward the athletes.

Several people on social media called for better protective measures for athletic officials.

mk/fb (AFP, Reuters)