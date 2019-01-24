 Asian Cup: Heavyweights Japan and Iran book semifinal spots | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.01.2019

Sports

Asian Cup: Heavyweights Japan and Iran book semifinal spots

There were no surprises in the first two quarterfinals of the Asian Cup, as Iran and Japan booked a meeting with each other in the last four. Thursday's play also saw a goodbye for Italian coaching great Marcello Lippi.

Asia Cup 2019 China v Iran (picture-alliance/Newscom/U. Pedersen)

China 0 - 3 Iran
(Taremi 18', Azmoun 31', Ansarifard 90+1')

Iran were far too strong for their opponents in a game that proved to be the swansong for China's veteran Italian coach Marcello Lippi.

Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun scored from shocking Chinese defensive errors to end the quarterfinal as a genuine contest before half-time. Karim Ansarifard capped the win in injury-time.

After the game Lippi, who led Italy to the 2006 World Cup and won several Serie A titles with Juventus, confirmed it was his last game with the nation he joined in 2016.

"I want to thank everyone here, because this match ends my contract with the Chinese national team," the 70-year-old  said.  "It has been a very huge honour for me to coach such an important national team for such an important country like China."
Vietnam 0 - 1 Japan
(Doan 57' pen)

Ritsu Doan scores from the spot (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

Ritsu Doan scores from the spot

Four-time champions Japan needed a second half penalty to end the run of surprise package Vietnam.

Ritsu Doan converted a penalty with a low left-foot shot in the 57th minute to give Japan its fifth win in five games, all by a single goal.

"It is a clean sheet and we go through to the next round, that is the most important." Japan captain Maya Yoshida said. "We need to improve a lot, attacking side and defensive side as well. I feel real confidence with that. But we have to be more clinical, we have to think of more details and we can handle it."

Japan and Iran will meet in the tournament's first semifinal on Monday.
mp (DPA, Reuters)

  • AFC Asian Cup: Japan vs Oman (picture-allianceJapan und en /dpa/imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Flying feet

    Breakdancing in Abu Dhabi! Well not quite… The winner of this particular duel was the man with one foot on the ground, Japan's Wataru Endo. Japan beat Oman in this Group F match to book their ticket to the knockout phase.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Japanische Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    The journey continues

    The Japanese fans were in a festive mood as they cheered their team on to victory. They will be hoping for the Samurai Blue to advance far beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the World Cup in Russia last summer. Who knows? Maybe Japan can even add to their record four Asian Cup titles.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Vietnam vs Iran (Getty Images/F. Nel)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Clear winner

    Mahdi Taremi of Iran clearly came out on top in this battle for the ball against Vietnam's Pham Duc Huy. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, their second in their first two matches, Iran too are through to the knockout phase as they strive for a third Asian Cup trophy.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Iran vs Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Catching a live game

    Just as they did at last summer's World Cup in Russia, a number of female Iranian fans have taken the opportunity to watch their team live. A stadium ban, which was briefly lifted and then reinstated, means they can't do so at home.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Libanon Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    A good omen?

    Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil managed to stop this one, but he was twice beaten by Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 final score. This is just the second time that the Saudis have won both of their first matches. The last time they did this – in 1966 – they won the whole thing. Then too, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Saudi Arabien vs Libanon (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Penalty area battle

    Lebanon may have failed to score in their first two matches, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. It may not look like it, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais actually game out on top here, even if he didn't manage to punch the ball clear. A clean sheet is a clean sheet.

  • AFC Asian Cup - China v Phillipinen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Little fan, big win

    China also opened their Asian Cup campaign with two wins, beating the Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 and blanking the Philippines 3-0. This young Chinese fan clearly approves!

  • AFC Asian Cup - Oman v Japan (Reuters/S. Salem)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Heading home

    Oman failed to earn a point from their first two matches, making their third academic. That means this fan will be headed home early, despite his best efforts to inspire his team though fancy dressing.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


