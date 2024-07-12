  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CultureAfrica

Art.See.Africa – an art lover's guide

December 7, 2024

Brightly painted buses, enchanting objects made from garbage, and powerful performance art: Nairobi is the last stop on our journey to Africa's creative hotspots. Curator Nyambura Waruingi shows us her personal favorites.

https://p.dw.com/p/4noAq

With more than five million inhabitants, Nairobi is one of the fastest growing cities on the African continent. In just over a century, the city has grown from a dreary train stop to a vibrant metropolis full of extremes: it is the only city in the world with its own national park. Two thirds of Nairobi's inhabitants live in slums - at the same time, a dynamic art scene has developed.

DW Art See Africa | Curator and Art see Africa host Nyambura Waruingi
Curator and Art see Africa host Nyambura WaruingiImage: DW

 

 

Our guide through the Kenyan capital is curator Nyambura Waruingi. She takes us to meet one of the country's best-known artists.

 

DW Art See Africa | Künstler Cyrus Kabiru aus Kenia
Artist Cyrus Kabiru from Kenya Image: DW

 

Cyrus Kabiru grew up in one of Nairobi's largest slums and transforms garbage into miraculous objects, such as futuristic glasses.

Beatrice Wanjiku's powerful paintings explore the female body in a male-dominated world.

A dark chapter in Kenyan history inspired the artist Syowia Kyambi to create a haunting performance based on the Kenyan mothers movement from 1992: Women protested against the torture of their sons who were imprisoned as political dissidents. Eventually securing their release.

 

DW Art See Africa | Künstler Mose aka Lithium und Matatu-Bus
Artist Mose aka Lithium and host Nyambura WaruingiImage: DW

On our trip across the East African metropolis, we board one of the brightly painted matatus - the name of Nairobi's famous buses. We visit the studio of the painter Peterson Kamwathi whose works can be read as a commentary on Kenyan society. And we discover how Moira Bush Kimani reinterprets African mask art with her delicate artworks.

Skip next section Similar stories from Africa

Similar stories from Africa

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Masculinity

Modern masculinity in Africa

A DW panel of men in Nairobi discuss the struggles and expectations of masculinity in modern African society.
SocietyJanuary 5, 202206:54 min
Skip next section More on Culture from Africa

More on Culture from Africa

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Art.See.Africa | Lagos

In the fifth episode of our series, we explore the exciting cultural life of Lagos, Nigeria.
CultureNovember 16, 202426:04 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Art See Africa | Accra

In episode four of our series, we explore Ghana’s vibrant art scene in Accra.
CultureOctober 26, 202426:04 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Googoosh (left) with Niloufar Taghizadeh, director of the film "Googoosh - Made of Fire"

Pop icon Googoosh is a voice for women in Iran

A new documentary film tells the story of a singer who has given her voice to resistance and become a symbol of hope.
MusicNovember 23, 202405:30 min
Exhibition „ECCENTRIC. Aesthetics of Freedom“, Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich

Eccentric! — an art exhibition explores the 'non-normative'

Introducing "Eccentric!," an unconventional exhibition in Munich that aims to aims to disrupt and provoke.
CultureNovember 23, 202405:06 min
Potrait of author and satirist Heinz Strunk

'The Magic Mountain' and its sequel

Satirist Heinz Strunk's novel "The Magic Mountain 2." Bold move or megalomaniac act?
LiteratureNovember 23, 202402:39 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled