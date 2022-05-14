 Arts.21 - Should African creatives leave or stay? | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 25.06.2022

Arts.21

Arts.21 - Should African creatives leave or stay?

Africa's creative scene is booming. But what happens if a country’s infrastructure weakens, or its political system restricts freedom of expression? At DW's Global Media Forum, artists discuss the role of art for the continent's future.

Watch video 26:06
Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine is one of the most popular musicians in East Africa, and his songs don’t mince words when it comes to expressing his grievances in his native country Uganda. Most recently, he gained international fame when he ran for president in 2021 against long-term ruler Yoweri Museveni. He traveled to Bonn for Deutsche Welle's Global Media Forum to participate in a panel hosted by Arts.21: Creatives from Africa: Should I stay or should I go?

GMF Stella Gaitano, Writer from South Sudan

Writer Stella Gaitano

 

Together with host Karin Helmstaedt, Bobi Wine discusses with writer Stella Gaitano (South Sudan), filmmaker Ike Nnaebue (Nigeria), photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba (Cameroon/Netherlands), and photographer and curator Akinbode Akinbiyi (UK/Nigeria/Germany. How can African artists contribute to the advancement of their home countries?

GMF 2022 | Recording of Arts.21

from left: Akinbode Akinbiyi, Bobi Wine, Angèle Etoundi Essamba, Stella Gaitano, Karin Helmstaedt, Ike Nnaebue

Recording of Arts.21 at GMF 2022 on Creatives from Africa: Should I stay or should I go?. Participants Angèle Etoundi Essamba, Photographer, Ike Nnaebue, Screen Writer and Filmmaker, Karin Helmstaedt, Host, Stella Gaitano, Writer and Bobi Wine, Politician and musician

Should African creatives leave or stay? 23.06.2022

Africa's creative scene is booming. But what happens if a country’s infrastructure weakens, or its political system restricts freedom of expression?

Eine Besucherin der Ausstellung Past's tomorrow, today's future steht vor einem Gemälde von Serigne Mbaye Camara.

Deutsche Welle presents contemporary African art 24.06.2022

Decades ago, Deutsche Welle started collecting works of art. Over the past years, that collection has been expanded to include contemporary African art.

Bobi Wine, Politician and musician from Uganda

We have a big responsibility to society, say African artists 24.06.2022

Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine says culture can flourish with freedom. He was part of a group of African artists invited to a DW panel to discuss opportunities for Africa's creative scene.