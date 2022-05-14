Arts.21 - Should African creatives leave or stay?

Bobi Wine aka Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine is one of the most popular musicians in East Africa, and his songs don’t mince words when it comes to expressing his grievances in his native country Uganda. Most recently, he gained international fame when he ran for president in 2021 against long-term ruler Yoweri Museveni. He traveled to Bonn for Deutsche Welle's Global Media Forum to participate in a panel hosted by Arts.21: Creatives from Africa: Should I stay or should I go?

Writer Stella Gaitano

Together with host Karin Helmstaedt, Bobi Wine discusses with writer Stella Gaitano (South Sudan), filmmaker Ike Nnaebue (Nigeria), photographer Angèle Etoundi Essamba (Cameroon/Netherlands), and photographer and curator Akinbode Akinbiyi (UK/Nigeria/Germany. How can African artists contribute to the advancement of their home countries?