Highlights from the 2023 Bonn Opera Gala

The most popular arias written by legendary composers including Verdi, Rossini, and Puccini were on this year’s program at the Bonn Opera Gala, hosted by the German AIDS Foundation. Young singers from all over the world, many of whom are tipped for stellar careers, proved that these familiar works can still sound fresh.

Image: Thilo Beu/AIDS Stiftung

Among them was South African soprano Nombulelo Yende. The recipient of several prestigious awards, she completed her vocal studies in Cape Town and is now performing at the Opera Studio in Frankfurt. Also tenor Bekhzod Davronov from Uzbekistan, who performed Verdi's aria "La Donna è mobile.” Participating in the gala was an honor, he said. "Doing good deeds has always been a priority in my family,” he explained. "In Uzbekistan we call it 'yalta'. Helping others is good for your soul." Like Davronov, all the artists performed for free. It’s hosted by the German AIDS Foundation, which raises funds at three opera galas each year—in Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Bonn. The proceeds go to research and counseling services for people living with HIV. The gala brings together artists who’ve mostly never performed together before. It’s a great opportunity for musicians like Dirk Kaftan, music director of the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, which accompanies the opera gala. Arts Unveiled presents the event’s most powerful moments. Goosebumps are guaranteed.