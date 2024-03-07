Artificial intelligence: Chances and Risks

Artificial intelligence: Chances and RisksMarch 7, 2024
Using the AI boom to your advantage
Many employees fear that artificial intelligence will take their jobs. But AI also offers opportunities. Which skills help you adapt to working with AI, and which new jobs are in demand?
Data workers: AI’s invisible trainers
Millions of people in the Global South earn money by feeding AI models data. Without them, autonomous driving, and conversations with ChatGPT would be impossible. However, their working conditions are not sufficient.
Content moderators receive little support
They live alone with the psychological consequences. In Kenya, content moderators are fighting together for better working conditions.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 09.03.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 11.03.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 11.03.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 12.03.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 12.03.2024 – 21:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5