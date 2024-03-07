  1. Skip to content
Artificial intelligence: Chances and Risks

March 7, 2024

Artificial intelligence is changing many professions, making some redundant, but also creating others. Which skills can prepare you for this, and how do data workers in India experience this AI boom?

Using the AI boom to your advantage

Many employees fear that artificial intelligence will take their jobs. But AI also offers opportunities. Which skills help you adapt to working with AI, and which new jobs are in demand?

 

 

 

 

Data workers: AI’s invisible trainers

Millions of people in the Global South earn money by feeding AI models data. Without them, autonomous driving, and conversations with ChatGPT would be impossible. However, their working conditions are not sufficient.

 

 

 

 

Content moderators receive little support

They live alone with the psychological consequences. In Kenya, content moderators are fighting together for better working conditions.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 09.03.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 09.03.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 10.03.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 11.03.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 11.03.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 12.03.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 12.03.2024 – 21:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5