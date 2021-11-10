Visit the new DW website

Art scene

Germany, home to roughly 80 million people, has a vibrant cultural scene.

This is a collection of DW's latest content related to the art scene.

Aurica, Preis-Trophäe des Kulturmarken-Avords

Beethoven anniversary project BTHVN2020 is Cultural Brand of the Year 10.11.2021

The European Cultural Brand Award recognizes initiatives that have established a strong brand through their media strategy. DW supports the award.
Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.

Still from „My Country, My People” Beschreibung: Der Film gewann den Phoenix Preis im Cologne Film Festival 2021 Copyright gehört Phil Grabsky

20 years in Afghanistan: An eyewitness story 10.11.2021

The documentary "My Childhood, My Country" follows an Afghan who lived in the Bamiyan caves as a young boy and grew up to see the Taliban reoccupy his country.
Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But as COVID infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
ARCHIV - 16.08.2018, Frankreich, Cahors: Dänemarks Königin Margrethe II. lächelt während einer Pressekonferenz in ihrer Residenz in Südfrankreich, dem Chateau de Cais. (zu dpa Runder Geburtstag mitten in der Krise - Königin Margrethe II. wird 80) Foto: Fred Lancelot/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's coolest queen: Margrethe of Denmark 10.11.2021

She is close to the people, paints, designs costumes and sets — and is also the Queen of Denmark. More on Margrethe II, who is in Germany for a state visit.
ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

Visitors look at two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889), and at L, half-man half-bird of King Ghezo attributed to Donvide or Sossa Dede, atelier Akati, Benin, Abomey, (19th century) displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?
Verschneiter Trabi. Jemand hat in die schneebedeckte Heckscheibe des Trabant das ehemalige Länderkürzel DDR mit den Fingern gemalt. Berlin, Berlin, Deutschland, 07.01.2010

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary 09.11.2021

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
Installation Verschwindende Wand, ein EU2020-Projekt des Goethe-Instituts im Rahmen der deutschen Ratspräsidenschaft.

A 'disappearing' artwork for Holocaust victims 09.11.2021

In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.
26.10.2021, Benin-Ausstellung im Musée du Quai Branly in Paris, Koenigliche-Statuen-aus-Dahomey

France returns colonial looted art to Benin 09.11.2021

Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris.
The Old Venetian Port of Chania is lined with shops and restaurants, drawing many tourists. Alt text: One side of the Venetian port of Chania, Crete shines in the sunlight

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year 09.11.2021

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Van Morrison performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: N. Ireland minister sues Van Morrison 08.11.2021

Veteran singer Van Morrison faces a libel lawsuit after criticizing North Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann over pandemic restrictions. Elsewhere, the US opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. DW has the latest.
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott and Drake sued over deadly concert 08.11.2021

Amid reports of drug spiking and chaotic security, Houston police are investigating the stampede at the rap concert that killed 8 people and injured many more.
19.03.2020 *** FILE PHOTO: Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

How can architecture combat homelessness? 08.11.2021

Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
FILE - In this June 18, 2011 file photo, Amy Winehouse performs on stage during her concert in Belgrade, Serbia. The first-ever Amy Winehouse exhibit in the U.S. will debut at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next month. The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, that the late British singer's popular outfits - including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011 - never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family's personal archive will make up “Beyond Black - The Style of Amy Winehouse. The exhibit opens on Jan. 17, 2020 and will run through April 13. (AP Photo/File)

Amy Winehouse's last concert dress sells for €210,000 08.11.2021

An auction of the late singer's private items raised millions for a foundation in her name that helps youth battling with addictions.
