Germany, home to roughly 80 million people, has a vibrant cultural scene.
The European Cultural Brand Award recognizes initiatives that have established a strong brand through their media strategy. DW supports the award.
A German "Public Viewing" is great fun. An English public viewing? Not so much. Rachel Stewart takes a look at some English words that have taken on a whole new meaning in Germany.
The documentary "My Childhood, My Country" follows an Afghan who lived in the Bamiyan caves as a young boy and grew up to see the Taliban reoccupy his country.
Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But as COVID infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
She is close to the people, paints, designs costumes and sets — and is also the Queen of Denmark. More on Margrethe II, who is in Germany for a state visit.
With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.
France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?
Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.
Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris.
On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.
Veteran singer Van Morrison faces a libel lawsuit after criticizing North Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann over pandemic restrictions. Elsewhere, the US opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. DW has the latest.
Amid reports of drug spiking and chaotic security, Houston police are investigating the stampede at the rap concert that killed 8 people and injured many more.
Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
An auction of the late singer's private items raised millions for a foundation in her name that helps youth battling with addictions.
