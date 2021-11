Works with a personal touch

The works of Hans Reichel also arouse curiosity. He sent this warm, playful drawing to artist Herta Hausmann, whom he affectionately called "Hertiherz," while he was imprisoned in the French internment camp Camp de Gurs from 1941-1943. She was his confidante and companion, to whom he wrote about 200 letters between 1939 and 1964, which were later found in her estate.