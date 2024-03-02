Argentina's approval of sweeping reforms sparks protest

PoliticsArgentinaArgentina's approval of sweeping reforms sparks protestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsArgentinaLara Babalola02/03/2024February 3, 2024Protesters in Argentina have demanded that President Javier Milei scrap the reforms, arguing that they will only benefit the wealthy. The reform bill contains hundreds of articles including privatization and cutting state subsidies.https://p.dw.com/p/4c0LjAdvertisement