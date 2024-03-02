  1. Skip to content
PoliticsArgentina

Argentina's approval of sweeping reforms sparks protest

Lara Babalola
February 3, 2024

Protesters in Argentina have demanded that President Javier Milei scrap the reforms, arguing that they will only benefit the wealthy. The reform bill contains hundreds of articles including privatization and cutting state subsidies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c0Lj
A line in front of a soup kitchen in Buenos Aires

Argentina soup kitchens see demand soar

Food prices have shot up by nearly 50% since libertarian President Javier Milei began his economic "shock treatment."
PoliticsJanuary 24, 202403:09 min
The COVID-19 threat to the Mbyá people

Indigenous peoples are also at risk from the pandemic, and have to protect themselves.
HealthNovember 17, 202202:59 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
