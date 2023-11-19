  1. Skip to content
SocietyArgentina

Argentina: Military dictatorship memorial ESMA under threat

Alejandro Rebossio
November 19, 2023

Ahead of the presidential elections this Sunday, far-right hopeful Javier Milei has declared he plans to shut down ESMA, a memorial to the victims of the country's bloody military dictatorship that ended in 1983. DW reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z963