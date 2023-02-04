  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Climate activism
A person in Canada is covered in a fur jacket to beat the cold
The northeastern US and Canada prepared for an "epic" Arctic blast of freezing weatherImage: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentCanada

Arctic blast hits northeastern US and Canada

1 hour ago

Much of the northeastern United States and Canada bundled up for what the US National Weather Service called a "generational arctic outbreak." Wind-chill temperatures dropped as low as minus 51 degrees Celsius.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N5z1

A powerful arctic blast swept into the northeastern region of the US and Canada on Friday. Some areas are set to record their lowest-ever wind chill temperatures.

"This is an epic, generational arctic outbreak," the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in the Caribou region of the northeastern US state of Maine wrote in an advisory.

It also added that while the deep freeze might be relatively short, it could pose life-threatening conditions.

The NWS warned that parts of the northeastern United States might see temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 51 degrees Celsius).

Wind chill warnings were announced for most of New York state and all six New England states — a region home to some 16 million people.

Davos: Climate activists say 'the Arctic is Ground Zero'

Hazardous conditions caused by the wind chills

The NWS warned that frostbite can damage exposed skin within five minutes in such conditions.

The weather service also said the northern and eastern regions of Maine have not seen chills like this since similar outbreaks in 1982 and 1988. The NWS tweeted a warning of "dangerously cold wind chills."

"The dangers of being caught unprepared without shelter from the elements and without proper winter survival gear cannot be stressed enough," the service wrote.

Schools in New England's two largest cities of Boston and Worcester closed on Friday over concerns children could suffer from hypothermia and frostbite on the way to school.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a state of emergency and opened warming centers for residents.

New York City predicted temperatures to touch minus 23 degrees Celsius, according to NWS.

The most extreme conditions were forecasted to occur from Friday night into Saturday morning. Weather warnings were in effect across Quebec and much of eastern Canada.

In Ottawa, Canada's capital, snowfall and wind reduced visibility to near zero, while in Montreal, the wind made the temperature feel like minus 41 degrees Celsius on Friday. Temperatures were predicted to drop as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Quebec because of the strong, cold gusts.

Extreme weather - What could the future bring?

Arctic sea smoke rose over some parts of the St.Lawrence River due to frigid winds passing over the unfrozen water.

The Hydro-Quebec power company said it was preparing for a historic electricity consumption overnight from Friday to Saturday and called on users to reduce their use.

Warmer weather is due to move across the region on Sunday.

Ns/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The first Chinese "spy balloon"

US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Christian Lindner in Accra

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

Politics16 hours ago05:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of anti government protesters participate in a sit-in protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. The protest was against the huge government spending to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations amid the ongoing economic crisis

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage